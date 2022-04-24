SA Gardens win CDA/MCI Ramadan Inter Club Basketball Tournament

LAHORE – SA Gardens Club won the final of CDA/MCI Ramadan Inter Club Basketball Tournament beating United Kings Club by 40-27 at F-6, Multi-Purpose Sports Center Islamabad on Friday night. In the final, SA Gardens players Junaid and Aurangzeb scored 14 and 8 points respectively while Imam Din and Umer scored 8 and 6 points respectively from United Kings. Officials from CDA/MCI, Federal Basketball Association, large number of spectators and lovers of basketball were present to enjoy the game and beautiful weather at Islamabad.

Earlier in the first semi-final, SA Gardens outsmarted Bulls by 50-39 with Safi contributing 12 points and Rizwan (9) and Irfan (8) playing well for Bulls. In the second semifinal, United Kings defeated Reapers by 46-40 with Hamza earning 15 points from the winning side and Umer and Ali 13 points each from Reapers.

Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor announced to hold All Pakistan Basketball Tournament from May 30 to June 4 at Islamabad. “Efforts are being made to invite all the affiliated units of Pakistan Basketball Federation for top honour.

“It is hoped and expected that they will accept our invitation and participate and broaden the base for selection of Pakistan basketball team for the future international commitment. The outstanding performers will be selected for the national training camp to be established for the 14th South Asian Games to be organised by Pakistan in March 2023.”