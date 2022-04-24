Saad directs to prepare workable business plan for uplift of PIA

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that all-out measures will be taken to restore the glory of the Pakistan International Airlines.

He was chairing a virtual meeting from Lahore during which the performance of Pakistan International Airlines was reviewed.

The Minister said we have to increase the capacity building of our human resource to compete with other airlines.

He directed to prepare a workable business plan of Pakistan International Airlines till Tuesday, so it can be submitted in the cabinet for approval.

He advised the officials to present a fitness report of all airplanes.

The Minister said culture of meritocracy will be prevailed in the department and there will be no political pressure on employees.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM directs emergency measures for cut in electricity outages

National

IMF, government agree to continue current program

National

PM Shehbaz pens letter to Putin over strengthening bilateral relations

National

Ahad Cheema refuses PM Shehbaz offer for Important position

National

Maryam Nawaz’s plea for return of passport set for hearing on Monday

Islamabad

PTI announces protest outside ECP offices

Entertainment

Actress Mahira Khan wishes brother on his birthday

Lahore

Governor seeks President to repeal Punjab CM’s election

Lahore

No respite amid sizzling heat as unannounced load-shedding grips Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda against Kartarpur corridor

1 of 8,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More