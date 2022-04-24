News Desk

Taylor celebrates Record Store Day 2022 with limited edition vinyl

LONDON – The Folklore singer, who was announced the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday and marked the occasion with a special limited release on vinyl. The 32-year-old singer also gave a special shout-out to Nashville-based indie music retailer Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music. In her Instagram Story, the Blank Space singer said she is “honoured to be this year’s Global Ambassador and glad we get to celebrate these sacred and important places now more than ever.” The star released a two-sided 7-inch clear vinyl record containing two versions of her song The Lakes from her 2020 album Folklore. Only 10,000 copies of the vinyl are available. Other artists releasing special-edition vinyl recordings to mark the occasion include Madonna, Blondie, Mariah Carey, Childish Gambino, the Foo Fighters, and Kacey Musgraves.

