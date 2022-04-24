Ushna Shah favours Johnny Depp on social website

In a defamation suit filed by Depp against his ex-wife, the former said that the allegation of domestic abuse cost him everything.

He also claimed that she was one who was frequently violent.

As the trial grabbed global attention, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah also spoke out in favour of Johnny Depp.

She shared her stance on twitter “Narc abuse is such an ugly thing. Leaves trauma for a very long time.”

The Johnny Depp has filed defamation case against ex-wife Heard over column she wrote for ‘Washington Post’ in December 2018 and described herself public figure to represent ‘Domestic abuse.’

While seeking $50 million damage, he sued her for implying that he was a domestic abuser.

Heard who just turned h to 36 yesterday (Friday) countersued him for $100 million and made claim that she has face wild physical violence and abuse at his hands.

