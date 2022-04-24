Anadolu

Voting starts in 2nd round of French presidential election

French voters on Sunday are heading to polling stations to elect the country’s next president for five years.

The incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is in a comfortable lead with 57.5% to 43.5% against his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, according to some of the final polls.

Other polls indicate a lead of around 10 points.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600GMT) across the country and will close at 7 p.m. outside of the big cities, where the deadline will be an hour later.

More than 47 million people are registered to cast their ballots and the exit polls are expected to be released as soon as voting is over.

The winning candidate will lead the country for a five-year term.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

At least 169 cases of ‘mysterious hepatitis’ found in Europe, US: WHO

International

Russia-Ukraine war to have severe economic impact for Europe: IMF

International

Russia says it destroys terminal that stored foreign weapons near Ukraine’s Odessa

International

At least 5 killed in missile strikes on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa

International

Russia says ‘ready’ for truce at Mariupol plant

International

Turkey’s jailed rights defender makes final appeal before verdict

International

Dozens wounded in clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound

International

Mosque blast kills 33 including children in Afghanistan

International

Mariupol: More than just a Ukrainian war trophy for Russia

International

Pentagon details latest $800m military aid package for Ukraine

1 of 2,785

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More