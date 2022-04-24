News Desk

Zelensky decries Russian attack during Easter holiday for Ukraine’s Christians

KYIV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of being a “sponsor of terrorism” in his nightly address Saturday, decrying a deadly attack on the southern port of Odesa that coincided with the observance of Holy Saturday before the Easter holiday celebrated on April 24 by many Christians in Ukraine. “Today was Holy Saturday for Christians of the Eastern Rite. The day between the Crucifixion and the Resurrection. It seems that Russia is stuck on such a day,” Zelensky said. “But there will be a Resurrection. Life will defeat death. The truth will defeat any lies, and evil will be punished.”

At least eight people, including a three-month-old baby, were killed in Russian missile strikes in Odesa on Saturday, Zelensky said.

