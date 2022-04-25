APP

ANF recovers 1.064kg heroin from Bahrain-bound passenger

Peshawar – Anti-Narcotic Force Intelligence and Anti-Narcotic Force Peshawar conducted a joint operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and recovered 133 heroin-filled capsules from a Bahrain-bound passenger.

The officials of the Anti-Narcotic Force Intelligence and Anti-Narcotic Force Peshawar in a joint operation found 133 heroin-filled capsules in the stomach of Nadeem Khan, a Peshawar resident who was leaving for Bahrain on Gulf Airlines Flight GF-787.

A total of 1.064 kg of heroin was recovered from the capsules, the official of the ANF Peshawar confirmed. He said a case has been registered against the alleged accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan-Iraq to sign agreements on cooperation in various sectors: Iraqi Envoy

Business

As China stabilises supply chain, Canton Fair sees new records

Business

Sri Lanka looks for foreign investors to stabilise rupee

Business

Country could earn $100m in horticulture exports through attractive packaging: PBF

Business

Cement export decreased by 5pc in 3 quarters

Business

Multinational companies active in entering new sectors in China

Business

IT exports increased by 29.26pc in nine months

Business

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 113 million

Business

FPCCI’s UBG group seeks budget proposals from all chambers

Business

Three multipurpose dams to generate over 25MW energy: official

1 of 1,231

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More