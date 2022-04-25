Our Staff Reporter

Another 14-year-old girl goes missing from Karachi’s Malir area

KARACHI – Within a week after 14-year-old Dua Zehra Kazmi went missing from Karachi’s Malir district, another teenage girl reportedly disappeared from the same area.

According to the missing girl’s mother, her 14-year-old daughter — identified as Nimra Kazmi — went missing on April 20 from Saudabad.

The missing child’s mother said that she left her home at 9am to go to work but when she returned, her daughter was not at home. Despite frantically searching for Nimra, she was nowhere to be found.

Providing details about her daughter, the grief-stricken mother said that Nimra was a grade-10 student and was preparing for her final exams. She appealed to the chief minister of Sindh, the Inspector-General of Sindh, and other higher-ups to look into the matter and recover her daughter as soon as possible.

Per the police, a case related to the missing child has been registered at the Saudabad Police Station and a search is underway.

It should be noted that Dua Zehra, the girl who earlier went missing from Malir, is still not found. Commenting on the issue, the chief of Karachi Police Ghulam Nabi Memon told Geo News that the police is employing all-out efforts and the latest technology to search for the child.

 

