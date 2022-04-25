Anadolu

Barcelona lose at home, leaders Real Madrid need 1 point to clinch Spanish title

Second-place Barcelona suffered a shocking 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano in a Sunday Spanish La Liga match as league leaders Real Madrid are only one point away from becoming the 2022 champions.

Rayo Vallecano’s Alvaro Garcia scored the winning goal in the seventh minute at Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona have 63 points to be in second spot.

Real Madrid are 15 points ahead of Barcelona with five matches to go in the Spanish league.

The Whites will have a chance to seal the 2022 La Liga title if they draw with Espanyol on Saturday in Madrid.

Mid-table Rayo Vallecano have 40 points in the league.

