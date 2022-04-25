Blaming institutions has become PTI’s habit: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while reacting to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s statement regarding Election Commission, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was confused over the expected verdict against it in the foreign funding case and the allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner were reprehensible.

He said in a statement that Imran Khan himself used to take credit for the electing the present Chief Election Commissioner.

The PTI leadership knows they are embroiled in foreign funding case, he added and further said that blaming national institutions had become a habit of PTI. “We are with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Judiciary, the Election Commission and all institutions,” he added. He said that the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should refrain from insulting the national institutions for their nefarious motives.