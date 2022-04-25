Country could earn $100m in horticulture exports through attractive packaging: PBF

ISLAMABAD – President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Mian Usman Zulfiqar on Sunday said the country could earn $100 million additional in horticulture exports through attractive packaging in the agriculture sector.

Packaging is an essential element for export operation, impacting the safety, cost, communication and even marketing of your agricultural products, he said. “Agricultural packaging has gained immense popularity across the world,” said a press release issued by PBF.

According to Statists “the global agricultural packaging market is expected to reach $5.02 billion by the end of 2023”.

He said the primary purpose of the agricultural packaging is not only limited to protecting the cargo during the international logistic process but the packaging is also an essential element of the product’s marketing, as it conveys a strong image of the company in front of the consumers.

He said that unfortunately country agriculture companies lack in it, our packaging pattern and colour scheme was not up to mark. In today’s export world the presentation of the product matters, in this regard our exporters should understand the new concept of packaging. The PBF president quoted the example that citrus exports used to be shipped in pallets so that cartons should be in shape but from Pakistan our mostly exporters don’t follow that and in result it created bad impact in front of the buyer once it reached the destination. Through attractive packaging country agriculture exports could earn around $100 million extra, he said. The PBF president also suggested the Ministry of Commerce to lay down some SOP’s in the account of packaging for agriculture and horticulture commodities.