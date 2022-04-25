Federal minister urges youth to focus on education

KARACHI – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday said that education was the need of the hour and the youth should focus on it, if they wanted to get more opportunities. He expressed these views while addressing the gathering here. He further said youth were the assets and government would extend all kinds of support to them. He assured that K-4 would be completed soon and it would resolve issue of shortage of water in city. Besides, project of KCR would be included in CPEC, he uttered. Quota system would be implemented to provide jobs to youth of urban Sindh, he informed, telling that lower-grade jobs would be given to local people.