Staff Reporter

Federal minister urges youth to focus on education

KARACHI – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday said that education was the need of the hour and the youth should focus on it, if they wanted to get more opportunities. He expressed these views while addressing the gathering here. He further said youth were the assets and government would extend all kinds of support to them. He assured that K-4 would be completed soon and it would resolve issue of shortage of water in city. Besides, project of KCR would be included in CPEC, he uttered. Quota system would be implemented to provide jobs to youth of urban Sindh, he informed, telling that lower-grade jobs would be given to local people.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Four injured as cylinder explodes in Karachi

Karachi

Wahab lays foundation stone of sports complex in Malir

Karachi

Blaming institutions has become PTI’s habit: Sharjeel

Karachi

Haleem objects on removal of 150 names from ECL

Karachi

Power supply situation improves with increased supply from national grid: K-Electric

Karachi

Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, recover gutka, vehicle

Karachi

PPP senator urges to resolve acute water shortage issue of Lyari

Karachi

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Karachi

Lineman electrocuted

Karachi

Another 14-year-old girl goes missing from Karachi’s Malir area

1 of 722

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More