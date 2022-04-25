First solar eclipse of year 2022 will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the first solar eclipse of year 2022, will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on mid night between April 30 and May 01, 2022, which will not be visible from Pakistan.

This partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

According to the PMD, different phases of solar eclipse include partial eclipse begins at 23:45 Pakistan Standard Time on April 30 and maximum eclipse at 01:42 PST on May 01 while partial eclipse ends at 03:38 PST on May 01.