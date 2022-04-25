First solar eclipse of year 2022 will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the first solar eclipse of year 2022, will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on mid night between April 30 and May 01, 2022, which will not be visible from Pakistan.

This partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

According to the PMD, different phases of solar eclipse include partial eclipse begins at 23:45 Pakistan Standard Time on April 30 and maximum eclipse at 01:42 PST on May 01 while partial eclipse ends at 03:38 PST on May 01.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IMF mission due in May for technical discussion: Miftah

Islamabad

Indian PM’s visit to IIOJK ploy to project fake normalcy: FO

Lahore

Pakistan reports 100 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Karachi

Four injured as cylinder explodes in Karachi

Karachi

Wahab lays foundation stone of sports complex in Malir

Karachi

Blaming institutions has become PTI’s habit: Sharjeel

Karachi

Haleem objects on removal of 150 names from ECL

Karachi

Power supply situation improves with increased supply from national grid: K-Electric

Karachi

Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, recover gutka, vehicle

Karachi

Federal minister urges youth to focus on education

1 of 8,084

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More