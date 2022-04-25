Govt issues passport to Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan High Commission in London on Monday has issued a passport to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to the details, a Pakistani passport in the ordinary category which is valid for 10 years has been issued to Nawaz Sharif.

It may be recalled that the federal government had recently issued a directive to renew Nawaz’s passport and the new passport was issued to PMLN chief on April 23

It is pretinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif was granted an eight-week bail on medical grounds in October 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks but he is still in London to date.