Haleem objects on removal of 150 names from ECL

KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, while taking exception of removal of 150 names from Exit Control List, said on Sunday that names of the most wanted criminals involved in NAB and FIA cases were removed from ECL. Haleem Adl Sheikh in a video statement said that removal of names of the robbers of billions of rupees was cheating to the country and the nation because their names were placed in the ECL so that they could not run away with the plundered money. Apparently they have made it happen and conspiracy of the thieves has succeeded but the nation will never forgive the imported rulers who came in power by accepting US slavery, he maintained and added that all the thieves who plundered the resources of the people with both hands have now come under an external conspiracy in the government to bankrupt the country. “Pakistani people just see the removed names and they will find that Rana Sanaullah removed the name of Rana Sanaullah from ECL,” Haleem Adil Sheikh pointed out adding that the dacoits who plundered the country had been set free.

The NRO is given and taken and now these thieves will abolish NAB and then flee from Pakistan as they know that Imran Khan will come into power again with significant support of people, he observed and urged the nation to wake up, recognize those conspiratorial elements and be aware of their tactics. He added that people of Pakistan would not allow these thieves to flee.

Haleem Adil Sheikh referring to a video of Miftah Ismail in which he could be seen passing remarks on ‘Amr bil maroof and Nahi unal munkir’ said that Miftah was telling his masters that Imran Khan is following the religious path of Allah and His prophet Muhammad s.a.w. and advocating the righteousness.

Despite all of that Miftah’s delegation was not received well by their masters and higher officials of IMF and World Bank did not bother to meet them leave alone any relief, Haleem Adil said and noted that international financial institutions have directed Miftah to do away with subsidies given by Imran Khan led PTI government that would result in unprecedented rise in inflation in Pakistan.

Will Bilawal, who criticized PTI government for entering into agreement with IMF, tell where Miftah Ismail is and for what purpose he has been there? Haleem asked and said that nexus of thieves and slaves will meet an exemplary defeat by the hands of people.

Meanwhile , on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s call for Islamabad March a program was organised in Dhani Bakhsh Goth area of PS-99. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and a large number of PTI office bearers, workers and general public participated in the program. They expressed solidarity with Imran Khan and chanted slogans against imported government.