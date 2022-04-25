Imran Khan to address public meeting in Multan next month: Qureshi

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Imran Khan would address public meeting in Multan on May 29.

Addressing a public gathering in Multan on late Sunday night, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that son of Benazir Bhutto went London to beg for 10 seats in Punjab from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that peaceful protest will be held outside Election Commission offices across the country on April 26 (Tuesday).

Former foreign minister said that turncoats will not get very few votes in the next general election and that nation has categorically rejected the ‘imported’ government.