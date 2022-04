HYDERABAD – A young lineman of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Israr Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries in a Karachi hospital on late Saturday night. He had suffered serious burns and other injuries while working on a power transmission line in Street No. 5 of Pucca Qila. He lost his one hand and was rushed to the burns ward of the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Hyderabad. Later, he was shifted to a Karachi hospital, where he died during treatment.