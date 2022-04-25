News Desk

Malik Riaz rejects news regarding land transfer

Pakistani business tycoon Malik Riaz on Monday said that the news regarding land transfer on social media is contrary to the facts.

According to details, Malik Riaz also shared his stance over the news circulating on social media, in which he said false news has been circulating against me and my son regarding land transfer.

The land under discussion was donated to a university and Langer-Khana (free food distribution point), he said.

He added that the transfer of land was stopped after the relocation of the university. While he termed it to be a propaganda against him and his son.

He further explained that his son Ali Malik has not been in Pakistan for a year. Mr. Riaz stated that the only purpose of his life is the development of Pakistan.

