PDMA declares heatwave alert in Sindh from tomorrow

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has declared heatwave alert for Sindh’s various districts advising all concerned departments to take appropriate measures.

PDMA Sindh has issued letters to district administration of Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Badin, Tharparker and other districts.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has informed that the heatwave is likely to occur in interior Sindh from 26 April (tomorrow) to 02 May 2022.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 46-48 o Celsius in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur districts during the period. While, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts may experience maximum temperature between 43-45 oC.

People have been advised to take care during peak heatwave hours.

The weather in Karachi likely to remain hot and humid during the period with maximum temperature ranges between 36-38 oCelsius.

Met Office in its advisory said that due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from 26th April (Tuesday) to 02nd May (Monday).

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08°Celsius above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

General public has been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight in peak hours with judicious use of water.