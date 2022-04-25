PM to embark on official visit to Saudi Arabia this week

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to Saudi Arabia this week.

This is the first foreign visit of Shahbaz Sharif since assuming the office of Prime Minister. The visit will be a milestone in further enhancing the existing bilateral strategic relations between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

A meeting to review preparations for the visit was held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Pakistan values its long-standing brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and looks forward to enhancing the same in the future.

The Prime Minister directed the relevant authorities to make effective recommendations for strengthening the Pak-Saudi bilateral relations, especially in the areas of energy, food security, employment and long-term strategic partnership.