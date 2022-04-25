Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, recover gutka, vehicle

BADIN – Police during its continued crackdown against criminals on Sunday arrested two inter-district gutka supplier and a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of raw material used for making gutka and a corolla car from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shahnawaz chaaki, SHO Matli Police station Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gadahi intercepted a car bearing at Baran Check post and recovered 15 gatoo supari used for making gutka, 4150 kilo gram gatoo mainpuri powder and 200 packets of gutka and arrested two inter district gutka supplier Allah Bux Keerio and Karim Bux Daahri who belonged to daurr area of Nawabshah district while their one accomplice Hamid Ghauro managed to escape from scene.

SHO Daiyi police station Mehar Ali Sathio conducted a drive in his jurisdiction and held an accused Ali Akber Leghari and recovered 650 packets of Mainpuri gutka. Meanwhile SHO Khoski police station Sub Inspector Mool Chand arrested two drug peddlers Hashim Bhrgri and Rehman Bhurgri and recovered 550 packets of saffina gutka from their possession.

Woman tortured to death in Naundero

A man killed his wife for talking to someone on phone in Naundero.

According to police, Arz Muhammad Mirani turned iritate seeing his wife talking to someone on the phone in Naundero town of district Larkana. He tortured her severely. As a result, she suffered severe injuries and died.

The accused fled to an unknown destination after committing the crime.

Police rushed the scene on information and shifted the body to a Naudero hospital for an autopsy. The police have started a probe into the incident besides launching a search for the accused.

A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the locality of the victim. The heirs of the victim woman have demanded the arrest of the killer and justice.

 

 

