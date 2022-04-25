Power supply situation improves with increased supply from national grid: K-Electric

KARACHI – The K-Electric’s spokesperson on Sunday observed that the power supply in Karachi is improved after supply from the national grid was enhanced and “We appreciate the additional supply which is enabling us to facilitate our consumers”.

The KE’s spokesperson in a statement here said that following shortfall of electricity due to insufficient fuel availability, power supply from the national grid to Karachi had been curtailed by 300 MW. However the supply has been increased to 1000 MW which KE has begun diverting to its consumers. While many areas of the metropolis continued receiving uninterrupted electricity, the additional supply has enabled KE to reduce the duration of load management in areas with high losses by 1.5 hours.

“We continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to support our customers”, said KE’s spokesperson. Beside these measures, the KE requested consumers to play their part in reducing demand through conservative use of electricity especially during the hours leading up to Sehri and Iftari timings.