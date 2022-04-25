PSO arranges 5 additional cargoes of diesel, ample fuel stocks available

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has reported to arrange five additional cargoes of diesel on Monday.

According to the details, as the national flag bearer, PSO remains committed to fueling the nation under all circumstances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel at its retail outlets nationwide.

In view of the increasing demand of diesel, mainly due to harvesting season and limited product availability/imports by other market players, PSO has arranged 05 additional high-speed diesel (HSD) cargoes from March till May 2022.

These cargoes are over and above the 11 cargoes planned in accordance with PSO’s usual market share as committed by PSO during the Product Review Meeting chaired by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In April 2022, PSO has sold around 120 million liters i.e. 100,000 tons additional Diesel which is equivalent to 2 import cargoes. As of April 21, 2022, the company attained a market share of 57.4% against historical monthly market share of 49.7%.

Additionally, OGRA is monitoring the overall situation regarding product availability by other oil marketing companies so that country’s supply chain can be maintained.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Malik Riaz rejects news regarding land transfer

Business

Pakistan-Iraq to sign agreements on cooperation in various sectors: Iraqi Envoy

Business

As China stabilises supply chain, Canton Fair sees new records

Business

Sri Lanka looks for foreign investors to stabilise rupee

Business

Country could earn $100m in horticulture exports through attractive packaging: PBF

Business

Cement export decreased by 5pc in 3 quarters

Business

Multinational companies active in entering new sectors in China

Business

IT exports increased by 29.26pc in nine months

Business

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 113 million

Business

FPCCI’s UBG group seeks budget proposals from all chambers

1 of 2,167

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More