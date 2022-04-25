PSO arranges 5 additional cargoes of diesel, ample fuel stocks available

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has reported to arrange five additional cargoes of diesel on Monday.

According to the details, as the national flag bearer, PSO remains committed to fueling the nation under all circumstances, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel at its retail outlets nationwide.

In view of the increasing demand of diesel, mainly due to harvesting season and limited product availability/imports by other market players, PSO has arranged 05 additional high-speed diesel (HSD) cargoes from March till May 2022.

These cargoes are over and above the 11 cargoes planned in accordance with PSO’s usual market share as committed by PSO during the Product Review Meeting chaired by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In April 2022, PSO has sold around 120 million liters i.e. 100,000 tons additional Diesel which is equivalent to 2 import cargoes. As of April 21, 2022, the company attained a market share of 57.4% against historical monthly market share of 49.7%.

Additionally, OGRA is monitoring the overall situation regarding product availability by other oil marketing companies so that country’s supply chain can be maintained.