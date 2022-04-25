PTI flags taken down in Lahore

Flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been removed from Lahore as political retaliatory operations have started in Punjab.

According to details, flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were hoisted on the highways. The district administration reportedly only took down the PTI flags.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hamad Azhar shared a video of the administration taking down flags on the social networking site Twitter.

Hamad Azhar wrote that the flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are being taken down while the flags of PML-N remain there.

لاہور: پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے پرچم اتارے جارہے ہیں جبکہ اسی جگہ پی ایم ایل این کے پرچم لگے رہنے دیے جا رہے ہیں۔ ان کا کیا خیال ہے کہ یہ کرنے سے لوگ امپورٹڈ حکومت سے کم نفرت کریں گے؟ #MarchAgainstImportedGovt pic.twitter.com/YIbKfpMaa4 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) April 24, 2022

A few days ago, the administration had obstructed a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. The internet was slowed down in the vicinity of the meeting, which disturbed many people.