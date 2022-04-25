Baqar RazaNews Desk

PTI flags taken down in Lahore

Flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been removed from Lahore as political retaliatory operations have started in Punjab.

According to details, flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were hoisted on the highways. The district administration reportedly only took down the PTI flags.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Hamad Azhar shared a video of the administration taking down flags on the social networking site Twitter.

Hamad Azhar wrote that the flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are being taken down while the flags of PML-N remain there.

A few days ago, the administration had obstructed a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. The internet was slowed down in the vicinity of the meeting, which disturbed many people.

