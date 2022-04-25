Reference against deviant members fixed for hearing, ECP summons MNAs, MPAs

Reference against deviant members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been fixed for hearing, as the Election Commission (ECP) summoned the MNAs on April 28 and the Punjab members on May 6.

As per the details, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Apart from members of Election Commission, Secretary and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting considered the letter written by Imran Khan to the Election Commission.

According to the text of the letter, PTI has resigned from all the seats in the National Assembly, therefore the party has no representation in NA. The case against the deviant members has been referred to the Election Commission under Article 63(A).

In this regard, the Election Commission said that it has not received any notification of resignation of any member from the Speaker.

As soon as the case of resignations is received from the Speaker, the Election Commission will take action as per law, added ECP.

On the other hand, after the announcement of protest by PTI outside the Election Commission offices across the country, IG Islamabad reached the Central Secretariat of the Election Commission and met the ECP officials to discuss the security plan.

ECP said that foolproof security arrangements should be made in view of Tuesday’s protest.

IG Islamabad said that PTI rallies would not be allowed to enter the red zone, adding that only PTI members will be able to enter the red zone.

According to police sources, the PTI protest may not be provocative. Considering the security arrangements for PTI’s protest, entry in the red zone will be from Margalla Road.

It was further revealed that, the red zone is being sealed with containers. SPs of Islamabad Police will be deployed at Margalla Road, Serena Chowk and Express Chowk.

Meanwhile, 1500 Islamabad Police and 300 Rangers will be deployed. CTD men will be stationed at checkpoints around the red zone. Prisoners’ vans have also been called while the process of installing barbed wire around the Central Secretariat of the Election Commission has been started.