News Desk

Sheikh Rashid terms country’s situation disturbing, worrying

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday termed the current country’s situation “disturbing and worrying”.

Sheikh Rashid, in a tweet, said that the people who should have been behind bars were being given important posts in the government, while those whose respect was essential for the sake of the country were becoming questionable.

Rashid said, “The agents of imperialist forces have exalted their dirty deeds.”

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s call for Islamabad march will surprise the world as it would be fierce. “The incumbent government will be the shortest one in Pakistan’s history,” he predicted.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran Niazi busy in misleading the nation: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Sessions Court hears plea seeking case against Hamza, IG Punjab

Lahore

LHC seeks NAB’s reply over Maryam Nawaz passport return plea

Islamabad

PM orders financial assistance for farmers affected by crop burning

Lahore

PTI flags taken down in Lahore

Karachi

First solar eclipse of year 2022 will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD

Islamabad

IMF mission due in May for technical discussion: Miftah

Islamabad

Indian PM’s visit to IIOJK ploy to project fake normalcy: FO

Lahore

Pakistan reports 100 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Lahore

Punjab governor demands President Alvi declare CM’s election null and void

1 of 9,525

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More