Sheikh Rashid terms country’s situation disturbing, worrying

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday termed the current country’s situation “disturbing and worrying”.

Sheikh Rashid, in a tweet, said that the people who should have been behind bars were being given important posts in the government, while those whose respect was essential for the sake of the country were becoming questionable.

Rashid said, “The agents of imperialist forces have exalted their dirty deeds.”

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s call for Islamabad march will surprise the world as it would be fierce. “The incumbent government will be the shortest one in Pakistan’s history,” he predicted.