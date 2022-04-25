Wahab lays foundation stone of sports complex in Malir

KARACHI – City Admini¬st¬ra¬tor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that three stadiums and a modern sports complex would be constructed in the 20-acre Star Ground at Sherpao Colony in Malir.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the sports complex, he announced: “All the three projects will be completed by December 31.” He added that roads around the sports complex would also be constructed. These projects will be completed at a cost of Rs2.5 billion.

The administrator, who is also the provincial government’s spokesman and chief minister’s adviser on law, said that Benazir Bhutto Park was also being constructed to provide recreational facilities to the people of the area.

He said a play area for children, separate area for women, jogging track, walking track and other facilities would be provided in the park. He said that a monument would be set up at Hussaini Chowk, which would be the hallmark of Sherpao Colony. “A positive change is visible and playgrounds and open spaces are being preserved,” he added.

The administrator said that the chief minister had visited the area a few months back and the leadership had asked him to save the land.

“Today, we laid the foundation stone of a sports complex here, and for that I pay tribute to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Nasir Shah,” he added.

Barrister Wahab said that the people of the underdeveloped areas should also get the same facilities as the people of the developed areas. “The demands made by the area people from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are being fulfilled one by one,” he said.

and added that development work was under way on Mehran Highway.