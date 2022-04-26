Absent Government

The absence of any functioning government in Punjab continues to be a problem for the new allied coalition in the centre. The Governor’s refusal to administer an oath to Chief Minister elect Hamza Shehbaz has led to a constitutional crisis in our most populous province. The President’s consistent delay on any summaries moved by the new Prime Minister has also delayed the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister indefinitely.

The new government coalition is quickly running out of options. The Lahore High Court has issued an order in its favour, but this has not helped. What makes matters worse is that these delays go in favour of PTI. Hamza Shehbaz’s election was won on the back of a chunk of PTI dissenters—26 in total. This would not be possible for the new government to replicate if the dissenters are de-notified from their seats in the event of the defection process being completed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. With the numbers not in favour of either side, the parliament in Punjab would be hung, at least until a by-election for the vacant seats would be held.

There are few options for the government. At best it can hope that the consideration period for the summaries moved by the Prime Minister and the courts to the President—of removing the governor and the courts asking the President to find an alternative individual to administer the oath—runs out before the de-notification process of dissenting MPAs is finalised. The President has quite clearly made a decision on delaying the process as much as possible; it does not look like the new government has the strength it needs in both houses to secure an impeachment.

The new government knows that in order to sort out the issues facing the country, it needs to have a functional government in Punjab. Conversely, every day spent in this limbo is a benefit for PTI’s electoral campaign, as it is already claiming that this is a sign of incompetence or the inability to deliver. The allied government must get past this hurdle, as almost a month of no government in Punjab will make taking over the reins even more difficult once this crisis is overcome.

The Prime Minister sent the summary for the governor’s removal on April 17; the President constitutionally has. 15-day period within which to consider. After this, the Prime Minister can resubmit the summary which then has to be approved in the next ten days. This means that unless things change drastically, through the courts or one side backing down, Punjab might not have a functional government until around May 12.