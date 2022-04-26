Bilawal, Fazl to accompany PM Shehbaz on visit to Saudi Arabia

The schedule of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudia Arabia has been issued.

According to the details, PM Shehbaz will visit borther Islamic country on April 28 and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other members of the Assembly including Maulana Asad Mahmood, Shagufta Jamani, Sardar Sardar Khalid Magsi, Siddiqui and Amir Haider. Hoti, Shah Zain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani, Ali Nawaz Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Abdul Malik Baloch, Shah Owais Noorani, former Special Assistant Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi will also be a part of the PM’s delegation.

The 16 members of Sharif family will also visit, including Hamza Shehbaz, his wife and daughter Samavia, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (R) Safdar, Sabiha Abbas Sharif while Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz will reach Jeddah from London.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said that contrary to the lies propagated by PTI, the Prime Minister will fly to Saudi Arabia this weekend on a commercial flight at his own expense. During the 10 years he always traveled at his own expense, she added.