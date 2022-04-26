Iran hails latest talks with Saudi Arabia as ‘positive’

Iran said Monday that the latest round of talks with its regional rival Saudi Arabia was “positive and serious” and voiced hope for further progress soon.

Tehran and Riyadh, which severed diplomatic ties in 2016, held four rounds of talks in Iraq between April and September last year, with a fifth meeting last Thursday.

“The fifth round of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad … was positive and serious and saw progress,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

Shiite Muslim-majority Iran and the Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflicts, including in Yemen, where Tehran backs the Huthi rebels and Riyadh leads a military coalition supporting the government.

In 2016, Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in the Islamic republic after the kingdom executed revered Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Riyadh responded by cutting ties with Tehran.

Iran s Nour news agency reported the latest talks were attended by “senior officials from the secretariat of Iran s Supreme National Security Council and the head of the Saudi intelligence service”.

It added that the foreign ministers of the two countries were expected to meet “in the near future”.

Khatibzadeh said that “if the negotiations are upgraded to first-class political level, it can be expected that progress can be made swiftly in different sectors of the talks”.

The spokesman also said “an agreement was reached to hold the next round of negotiations” between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but he did not specify a date.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

NATO foreign ministers to meet in Berlin

International

Macron battles far-right Le Pen for French presidency

International

Tourist boat with 26 aboard flooded with water off Japan’s Hokkaido

International

10 dead, 16 missing in Japan sightseeing boat accident

International

At least 6 dead, 48 rescued after migrant ship capsizes off Lebanon

International

Death toll reaches 87 in Shanghai’s current COVID-19 outbreak

International

UN calls for ‘stop’ in fighting to allow Mariupol evacuation

International

Zelensky decries Russian attack during Easter holiday for Ukraine’s Christians

International

Nigerian oil blast kills at least 80

International

Macron beats Le Pen in French election

1 of 2,787

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More