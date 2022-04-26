Pakistani singer Mehak Ali lights up Times Square

A well-known Pakistani singer Mehak Ali has been featured on Times Square Billboard as Spotify’s Ambassador for  EQUAL Pakistan  .

After naming Grammy Award-winning Arooj Aftab as its first ‘Equal’ Pakistan Ambassador for the Month of March, Spotify has selected Mehak Ali.

The artist has thanked her fans and Spotify for the honour. She tweeted: “Same day , same place, At Times Square New York. I never knew I’ll be on a billboard one day at Times Square. Thank you everyone for all the love and support. I’m so grateful. Alhumdulillah for everything.”

