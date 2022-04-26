Past in Perspective

“The past is blind. The future is unwanting.

All you need is in front of you.”

–Dennis T. Maglinte

The Siachen Glacier is located in the Northern Ladakh region of the Karakoram range. This world heritage site turned into a battlefield due to the conflict between India and Pakistan in 1984. The boundary of the glacier was undefined and the line of control (LOC) of 1972 was demarcated but both countries claimed a right to control the area. Both countries have been fighting over this right to control ever since. The sheer financial drain and number of casualties from both sides have become too high to count. The conflict has also taken a toll on the geography of the mountain as military garbage, waste and damages have cause intense degradation.