PM isn’t going to Saudi Arabia by chartered plane: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied reports of Shehbaz Sharif going for Umrah at government expense and said that the Prime Minister is not going to Saudi Arabia by a chartered plane.

The Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while replying to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on social networking site Twitter, said that Fawad Chaudhry should be ashamed of making such nonsensical statements against journalists.

She further bashed the PTI leader saying that fake news is an attribute of his identity. Before tweeting, you should know that no journalist is going at government expense, she said.

She wrote that after coming out of power in disgrace, now they are firing on allegations. Sometimes they accuse journalists of involvement in conspiracies and sometimes they make false tweets of visits.

The PMLN leader brutally criticized Fawad Chaudhry for targeting journalist exclaiming that in four years, those who have consumed the flour, sugar, medicine, employment, economy, electricity, oil and gas (the essential rights of people). They are having trouble with the food of journalists.

The Federal Minister said that a tweet should also be done on the watch, necklace and rings of Tosha Khana but for that the condition is awakening ones of conscience.

Marriyum Aurangzeb even taunted the PTI leader over their display of refraining from extra expenditure and termed it to be a frugal drama.