Safeguarding Public Interests

The controversy surrounding the Malir Expressway continues as the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) gave authorities the green light for the project, disregarding the concerns put forth by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report entirely. This is a multi-billion-rupee project that promises great benefits at the expense of public interests and it seems as though the authorities do not care about the potential damage that could be incurred.

Embarrassed, the government admitted to the fact that construction for the Malir Expressway began a year ago without the approval of the SEPA, which had released a detailed report about the environmental, social and economic impact the project could have on the locals. What was capitalised upon were facts like the expressway would cut down travel time exponentially, link far-flung areas to urban centres, be built through severely limited land acquisition, would not create resettlement issues and would have the least environmental and social impacts.

With this perception, the EIA report and the genuine issues it raised faded into insignificance. However, reportedly there is a very real threat of the demolition of old villages, destruction of agricultural lands, heritage sites and the expressway would actively prevent biodiversity from thriving. There is also some expectation for the project to ruin fertile lands and deprive the people of avenues for sustenance. Even the risk for urban flooding skyrockets through such rapid urbanisation that overlooks proper construction standards.

Another more explosive problem is also that the government failed to rally the people along with it. The one public hearing that was organised saw strong opposition towards the project because the locals claimed that their grievances were not being acknowledged, let alone addressed. For a developmental scheme of this magnitude, there are certain expectations that the government must fulfil and part of that is to address all issues before anything is laid down in stone. Independent investigations through external agencies are vital for a comprehensive, unbiased and fully honest report. What remains undisputed is the fact that development itself is for the benefit of the people; it cannot come at their expense and this is something that all relevant authorities must understand.