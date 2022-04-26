Scarcity of colleges

Education is the most salient need which depicts the real image of society. One without education is like a bird without wings, a body without soul and a flower without beauty. Women are the most prominent part of our society. Institutions play an essential role in the flowering of education. For a long time, the residents of Kohi Goth (UC 14) Malir, have been highlighting sensitive issues but I want to grab the attention of relevant authorities regarding the aforementioned hypersensitive problem.
The scarcity of girls’ colleges in Kohi Goth has become a grave threat to all girls. After completion of their secondary education, they confront numerous impediments. Some of them do not have permission to get out and most of them are unable to bear the expenditures of education. 20% of girls are enough able to go out in order to achieve education and 80% of girls are deprived of educational rights. The government of Sindh and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is requested to establish a girl college in Kohi Goth district Malir, Karachi.
MUHEEM ABDUL NABI,
Karachi.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Letters

Wasting time

Letters

Global cooperation

Editorials

Talks With IMF

Editorials

Absent Government

Editorials

Safeguarding Public Interests

Cartoons

Cartoon

Columns

Disregard for Kalasha culture

Columns

Self development focus

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

Columns

The seat of the PM

1 of 2,776

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More