Self development focus

The times we live in are indeed critical. Even though Pakistan has been facing a delicate turn in economic and social fabric for the last seventy years, the current scenario must be observed with a cautious mind. A leader—whether political or corporate—creates an image of themselves that is widely accepted among the public and their followers.

The public of Pakistan comprises mostly the youth—over 65 percent. This number indicates hope and it also shows some form of caution. There is hope because the youth perceives reality from a different outlook as compared to their elders. The youth of today, especially the millennials, are well-attuned to social media, and digital media.

Across Pakistan, it is mostly the youth who are working in the freelance industry. They focus on the future and act accordingly. At the same time, caution must be pursued when the youth is concerned. They follow what they see happening in society. Imagine the driver of a school van driving on the wrong side of the road when picking up students in the morning. He is avoiding a traffic signal or a U-turn to save time. The children sitting in the van will perceive this wrong act as the correct way to drive. This is why elders do suggest not to talk ill about anyone or anything in front of children for they grasp all information.

The leadership in the political corridors and corporate boardrooms creates a profound impact on the minds of the youth. The youth may want to become like a certain leader based on his attire, attitude, and fan following, not knowing that the person is regarded unfit for a leadership role for whatever reason there may be.

Similarly, final year bachelor’s students at a university or business school, consider following in the footsteps of a certain national or international corporate leader because of how he appears in the media, and how he portrays his lifestyle to be. The corporate leader may be involved in immoral acts to leverage his business that only a few know about.

In such times when social media disseminates information, news, and videos instantly across the world, people take little time making assumptions and passing judgments. The youth of today must learn that there is no such thing as a shortcut—especially if one belongs to a middle, lower-middle, or lower class. One must complete their bachelor’s and master’s degrees, which serves as a license to enter the corporate sector.

They need to learn skills and use them to earn a side income. It is a combination of education, corporate experience, skills development, and personal side business that will enable the youth to stand on their feet. They must focus on self-development to earn an honest living, imitate good values from leaders, and keep asking themselves about what is right and what is wrong. Because this difference is thinning with each passing day.

Muhammad Omar Iftikhar

The writer is a fiction writer, columnist and author of, ‘Divided Species’—a sci-fi story set in Karachi.

He tweets

@omariftikhar