Talks With IMF

The IMF and Pakistan have agreed in principle to extend the stalled programme by up to one year in addition to increasing the loan size to $8 billion. This decision will give the markets some semblance of stability and also provide the new government with some breathing room. The inflow of additional $2 billion should also help the country prop up its balance of payments position and foreign exchange, which is direly needed at this point in time.

There still is a lot to do before any of this is realised however as this decision is subject to a complete reversal of recently imposed subsidies and other measures for the upcoming budget. The IMF however has given the new government some space to ensure the removal of the recently imposed subsidies as soon as possible. The negotiating delegation should be commended for its efforts considering how Pakistan was not really in a position to seek any concessions.

Everything that had been committed by the previous government with the IMF will be revived along with adjustments for the slippages that have taken place along the way. Mr. Miftah Ismail has explained that there is no way around the removal of the subsidies, but the government will try to do it in a way that the burden on the ordinary people is minimal. One option being considered is to do it in a staggered manner, hinting at the possibility of fixing two sets of rates, one for the poor and the other for those with big cars. This could be tricky to implement, but if managed well, would make a lot of sense as the government could fix a quota for motorcyclists while removing subsidies for big cars.