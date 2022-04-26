Wasting time

Our country faces shortages of many things such as water, energy, and edible items, but one precious resource it seems to have in abundance is time. As a society, we have sheer contempt for time. We never take it as a resource and waste it as if it stands still for us. In reality, disregard for time reflects a poor work ethic, low productivity, and wasteful moral norms of society. This is something that runs across classes and occupations in our country. I have never been to a doctor where appointment times were followed. One ends up wasting hours before getting to see the doctor. You hire labour to do some work and they waste half the time on trivial things.

A contractor gives you time for the completion of a project but never adheres to it. Visiting any government office is a nightmare. Even for a small job, one needs half a day to get it done. Social meetings such as weddings also never follow the communicated timeline. Even at the top levels, there is a total disregard for time. The PM calls the nation to gather at the parade ground at 3 pm to make a very important announcement. However, he only shows up hours later to grace the rally. Yesterday the supreme court’s reserved decision was to be announced at 7:30 pm. Unfortunately, the apex court also failed to follow the time and the decision was announced an hour late.

I am sure, most if not everyone did not do anything during that agonizing hour. One thing that distinguishes developing countries like ours and the developed world is how time is valued in society. It is about time that we stop wasting precious time and start respecting and valuing it. Doing so will improve our productivity, efficiency, and discipline as a nation.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.