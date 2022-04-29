3 persons killed, 2 injured in separate incidents

RAWALPINDI- Three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of firing and road traffic accident in different areas of district here on Thursday, informed sources.

The deceased and injured were moved to hospitals by the Rescue 1122 for autopsy and medical treatment. Police registered case and began investigation, they said. According to sources, a man namely Tahir Mehmood was shot dead allegedly by four men after a brawl occurred between two parties over land dispute in Jharki. The four accused, identified as Siraj, Jabir, Maqsood and Ali, managed to flee from the scene.

The body of the deceased was moved to hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case against the killers and began investigation, sources said. In yet another incident, an armed man stormed into a house located at Bahria Town. The three male inmates tried to catch the gunman when two of his accomplices who were standing outside the house opened firing on them. Resultantly, Wazir suffered a bullet injury in neck and died on the spot whereas two others Major Qaiser and Hammad sustained bullet injuries on foot and into neck.

The troika fled from the scene while injured and deceased were shifted to hospital. Rawat police visited crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

In Kotli Sattian, a speeding passenger coach hit a motorcyclist namely Obaid while overtaking at Sang area. The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Locals staged a protest demonstration in the area by placing body of deceased on road and urged police to arrest the passenger coach driver immediately.