Our Staff Reporter

3 persons killed, 2 injured in separate incidents

RAWALPINDI- Three persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of firing and road traffic accident in different areas of district here on Thursday, informed sources.

The deceased and injured were moved to hospitals by the Rescue 1122 for autopsy and medical treatment. Police registered case and began investigation, they said. According to sources, a man namely Tahir Mehmood was shot dead allegedly by four men after a brawl occurred between two parties over land dispute in Jharki. The four accused, identified as Siraj, Jabir, Maqsood and Ali, managed to flee from the scene.

The body of the deceased was moved to hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case against the killers and began investigation, sources said. In yet another incident, an armed man stormed into a house located at Bahria Town. The three male inmates tried to catch the gunman when two of his accomplices who were standing outside the house opened firing on them. Resultantly, Wazir suffered a bullet injury in neck and died on the spot whereas two others Major Qaiser and Hammad sustained bullet injuries on foot and into neck.

The troika fled from the scene while injured and deceased were shifted to hospital. Rawat police visited crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

In Kotli Sattian, a speeding passenger coach hit a motorcyclist namely Obaid while overtaking at Sang area. The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Locals staged a protest demonstration in the area by placing body of deceased on road and urged police to arrest the passenger coach driver immediately.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Murree Tourism Police inaugurated at Lower Topa

Islamabad

NUML achieves 601-800 global ranking, 11th position in country

Islamabad

Police arrest dacoit on charges of purse snatching

Islamabad

IG suspends SP on charges of harassing cop

Islamabad

Rawat police arrest man on charges of wall chalking against COAS

Islamabad

Chief Commissioner Islamabad issues transfer orders of 6 senior police officers

Islamabad

ANF foils 2 smuggling bids

Islamabad

Chairman NHA holds open court; responds to queries of people from all provinces

Islamabad

3 more diagnosed with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

Karachi

DC reviews polio arrangements

1 of 2,256

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More