Attempt to destroy 220KV power line with explosives, tower partially damaged

HYDERABAD – A tower of 220KV transmission line was partially damaged in Jamshoro when some unidentified anti-social elements tried to blow up the power line with explosives on Thursday morning.

According to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) officials, explosives were planted around the transmission line tower and an attempt was made to blow it up. In-charge of Bomb Disposal Squad Hyderabad unit Ramzan Panhwer said that about one kilogram of explosives was planted around the tower and detonated through a non-electric device.

According to NTDC officials, the transmission tower is safe and partially damaged and power supply was not suspended despite the sabotage. They said that if the tower had collapsed, there would have been huge damage.

Accountability court extends Saleem Bajari interim bail

The Accountability Court here Thursday extended the interim bail of Chief Minister Sindh’s close aide Saleem Bajari till June 18.

According to details, during the hearing the prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that Bajari was being investigated in a case of assets beyond means.

Bajari’s counsel told the court that the NAB had not shared with Bajari the details of the charges against him. He said his client was cooperating with the investigators of NAB and that they were also attending hearings in the court.

The court ordered Bajari to appear before the investigation team whenever he was required to do so.