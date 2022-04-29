Eid shopping festivities reaches peak in Sukkur

SUKKUR – Like other cities and towns of Sindh, Eid’s shopping activities reached to peak in Sukkur where people, youth and girls thronged to shopping arcades and markets to buy appropriate stitched garments, shoes and bangles to avoid the rush on Chand Raat.

The jubilant mood of young girls, women and youth is approaching full swing. Stitched Shalwar Kameez, Kurata shirts especially of lawn and cotton prints, varieties of bangles and Chappals are dominating the city’s fashion markets and shopping arcades. Colorful eid stalls have been set up at various points, offering different kinds of cosmetics, earrings, gleaming bangles, embroidered clothes, jewelry and colorful dresses. The people belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in eid shopping. Nowadays, the main focus of the people is towards the purchase of the clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival.

Meanwhile, a larger number of makeshift shops have sprung up on the pavements of the city on the Eid occasion. Everyone try to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals celebrated after Ramazan with zeal and fervor and maximum arrangements are made in this regard.

electronic communication a new lifestyle

The business of traditional Eid cards have been completely overshadowed by the advent of e-cards culture, owing to increasing use of mobile phone SMS and Internet.

Stalls of traditional Eid cards at various markets in Sukkur like ‘Neem Ki Chari, Clock Tower, Shahi Bazar and Ghareeb Abad were seen awaiting customers. While SMS, voice message, online chatting, E-cards are usually inexpensive for customers than traditional greeting cards.

Meanwhile, animated and attractive E-cards have also grabbed youngsters. Owing to these time saving electronic means of communication, people do not like buying and sending traditional Eid cards via post.