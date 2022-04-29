Hajj applications to be received from May 1 to 13

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said on Friday that the applications for Hajj will be received from Sunday May 1 to May 13.

This was announced by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor at a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister said applicants will deposit a token money of Rs 50,000.

He said total amount of Hajj will be announced after getting confirmation from Saudi Arabia. However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year may be around Rs700,000 to Rs1 million.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with the share of 40 percent of government scheme and sixty percent private scheme.

He said the upper age limit for pilgrims has been fixed as sixty five years, adding that the pilgrims will have to be vaccinated with a booster dose.