News Desk

Hajj applications to be received from May 1 to 13

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said on Friday that the applications for Hajj will be received from Sunday May 1 to May 13.

This was announced by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor at a news conference in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister said applicants will deposit a token money of Rs 50,000.

He said total amount of Hajj will be announced after getting confirmation from Saudi Arabia. However, it is expected that the cost of Hajj this year may be around Rs700,000 to Rs1 million.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said Pakistan has received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year with the share of 40 percent of government scheme and sixty percent private scheme.

He said the upper age limit for pilgrims has been fixed as sixty five years, adding that the pilgrims will have to be vaccinated with a booster dose.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PIA inducts Airbus-320 in its fleet

National

PMD warns of higher temperatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan

Islamabad

Imran Khan to issue white paper on “corruption of Sharifs”

Islamabad

Qasim Suri registers case against PML-N activists’ attack at hotel in Islamabad

Islamabad

Govt to request Saudi Arabia to take action over protest at Masjid-e-Nabvi: Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Dissident PTI MPAs likely to be deseated in Punjab

Islamabad

Imran Khan visits Chinese Embassy, offers condolences over Karachi University blast

Islamabad

PTI to topple present govt within 8-10 weeks: Fawad Chaudhry

National

MQM-P likely to join Sindh cabinet after Eidul Fitr

National

Met Office predicts rain during Eid holidays

1 of 9,555

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More