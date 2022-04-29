Imran Khan to issue white paper on “corruption of Sharifs”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Friday announced to issue a white paper on corruption of current PM Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Nawaz Sharif in a few days.

“Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs40billion. Imposing a government of such crooks and thieves is an insult of the people (of Pakistan), I will issue a white paper on corruption of the Sharif clan,” Imran Khan said at party workers convention in Multan.

The former PM said that he will remind the whole nation about how corrupt the Sharif clan is and how they “came back into power on the behest of foreign forces”.

The PTI chief said that he knows that politicians belonging to corrupt political dynasties will resort to his character assassination after Eid al Fitr.

“This mafia only works in two ways, either they buy people like they did (during the vote of no-confidence against him) or they resort to character assassination of their opponents. Back in 2017, they spent money on a book that was based on my character assassination,” Imran Khan told workers.

He said that the Sharif family and their allies did the same against their opponent Benazir Bhutto and his former wife Jemima Khan.

He repeated his earlier allegations that the PML-N, PPP and other parties in the current ruling alliance ousted him on the behest of a foreign power and are now making plans to get away with corruption.

Islamabad March

Imran Khan said he will soon give a call to his party workers and supporters to march to Islamabad against what he termed “Imported Government”

He said that he has given call to two million people but he feels at least three million people will march to country’s capital against the government.