LHC seeks detailed report from EPDP about mass cutting of trees, mountains in Murree

Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Thursday sought a detailed report from Environmental Protection Department Punjab as to who had issued NOC for mass cutting of trees and mountains in Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Murree.

The apex court has also made it clear that DG Anti Corruption would be summoned in the court for holding inquiry against responsible of Murree tragedy.

The hearing of the petition was postponed till today (Friday).

When LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz took up the case, Advocate General Punjab Farhat Majeed Chaudhry, petitioner Parvez Abbasi through his counsel Sardar Taimoor Aslam Advocate, CTO Rawalpindi, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Department Punjab and officer of Municipal Planning were present.

On the occasion, Environmental Protection Department Punjab representative presented the review report of environmental effects on Murree before the court.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz questioned the deputy director as how many projects conflicting with environment have been stopped by the department? The deputy director replied that as many as 150 such projects were halted by the department of environmental protection in last five years.

The court again asked as to how many accused have been punished so far on which the deputy director replied that a total of 40 people were imposed heavy fines. On this, the court expressed its deep concerns over action on only 150 violations in five years.

Sardar Taimoor Aslam Advocate argued before the apex court that he has recently launched an initiative to protect the environment of Murree called the “Murree Development Forum.”

He added that he brought the instant petition in the public interest seeking the kind indulgence and intervention of the court to reign in the blatant violation and erosion of his guaranteed fundamental right to life on account of the hill cutting, razing, china-cutting and such other activities causing immense damage to mountains, hills and environment across Pakistan especially located in Pir Panjaj Range i.e. Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and Murree (National Park Area) and such activities are entirely unchecked and apparently under the guard of the very institutes which have been solely and exclusively tasked to ensure the protection of environment, due to lack of any “mountain specific legislation” as elsewhere in the world.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz had directed the authorities concerned to submit a detailed reply with the court as how many NOCs were issued during five years.