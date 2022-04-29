MQM-P likely to join Sindh cabinet after Eidul Fitr

The Sindh cabinet is expected to undergo another reshuffle after Eidul-Fitr as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to join provincial government.

According to sources, two more ministers and advisors will be removed from the Sindh cabinet paving way for the MQM-Pakistan to join ranks of the provincial government.

The MQM-Pakistan will be given important portfolios in the Sindh cabinet.

Recently Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon took oath as member of the Sindh cabinet.

The newly inducted cabinet member was given portfolio of information ministry.

Previously it has been reported that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also be part of the Sindh government as two ministers from the provincial cabinet will resign in next few days.

Following an agreement between MQM-P and Pakistan People’s Party, two minister will be removed from the Sindh cabinet paving way for the party to join ranks of the provincial government.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit ruling alliance after signing an agreement with joint opposition.

An 18-point agreement reached between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been named the “Charter of Rights.”

The agreement has been signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi have signed the agreement as guaranteer.