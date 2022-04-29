PIA inducts Airbus-320 in its fleet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted another Airbus-320, a narrow body 170-seater aircraft, in its fleet that would help the national flag carrier in expanding flight operations and extending improved facilities to passengers.

According to the spokesperson of the national airline, the leased Airbus has 170 seats. This aircraft was built 4 years ago, adding that four aircraft were selected and the first aircraft has reached Pakistan.

He said the three remaining aircraft would also be arriving Pakistan in few months.

The spokesperson said that better travel facilities will be provided to passengers with the induction.

He expressed confidence that with the induction of new planes in the PIA’s fleet would help improve scheduled operations of the national flag carrier besides ensuring better air-travel facilities to passengers.