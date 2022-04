As per the alert issued by the Pakistan Metrological Department, the temperature in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 5°C to 7°C higher than normal in the next 5 to 6 days, creating a heatwave.

The heatwave more likely will enhance the melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and flash flood in vulnerable areas of GB & KP.