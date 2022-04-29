Police head constable foils kidnapping attempt in court

Attock-A police head constable with the help of lawyers foiled a kidnapping attempt and overpowered the accused who tried to kidnap his wife, a female lawyer at gunpoint from the jurisdiction of Jand Kutchery within the limits of Police Station Jand. Police on the complaint of the female lawyer has registered an FIR against the accused (ex-husband of the female lawyer) and started further investigation.

DPO Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood has lauded the professionalism of the head constable Zaheer Ahmad (who was on duty at the time of the incident) and announced a commendation certificate and cash prize for him as he played a prominent role in foiling this kidnapping attempt.

Advocate Badr-un-Nisa told police that she was married Syed Bakhtawar Ali Shah Bukhari resident of village Boota, one and a half years ago. But later she developed some differences with her husband who expelled her from his house and now she was living with her parents in Mohala Ghandiyan Langar. She told police that on April 8, 2022, Syed Bakhtawar Shah came to her parents’ house and divorced her. She further told police that currently she was practising law and was working with Advocate Sarwar Khattak. On April 28, 2022, she along with Advocate Sarwar and clerk Abid was present in the chamber when her ex-husband armed with a pistol entered the chamber, held her by her wrist, forcefully took her to his car and fired a bullet at Advocate Sarwar who remained unhurt.

Advocate Ibrar Khan, Advocate Farrukh Sayyar, Head Constable Zaheer Ahmad and others came and rescued her and overpowered the accused. Police on the complaint of Advocate Badr-un-Nisa have registered an FIR against the accused Syed Bakhtawar Shah Bukhari under the relevant acts and sent him behind the bars. During this episode, the accused claimed that Badr-un-Nisa was his wife and he wanted to take her back.