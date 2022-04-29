Staff Reporter

Profiteers fined against overpricing

HYDERABAD – On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the revenue officers here on Thursday continued actions to ensure selling of food items at fixed prices during holy month of Ramazan. In the process, the authorities collected fine of Rs. 25000 from 18 shopkeepers who violated the order and charged exorbitant prices. Whereas in Latifabad, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammad Iqbal Awan had visited various markets of the taluka and collected a fine of 8000 from 8 shopkeeper. In Qasimabad, AC Gada Hussain Soomro and Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo had paid visits to different markets and collected a fine of Rs. 2000 from 4 shopkeepers. The district administration also issued warnings to 11 shopkeepers against overpricing of essential items.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Rawalpindi faces worst electricity loadshedding, water shortage

Islamabad

Police arrest 7 anti-social elements from different areas

Islamabad

5 healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

Islamabad

IGP resolves various cases during open court

Islamabad

LHC seeks detailed report from EPDP about mass cutting of trees, mountains in Murree

Islamabad

Police head constable foils kidnapping attempt in court

Islamabad

ICCI calls for uniform sales tax rate on overseas employment promoters

Islamabad

NAVTTC bringing youth, industry closer to ensure employment: Javed

Islamabad

3 persons killed, 2 injured in separate incidents

Karachi

Eid shopping festivities reaches peak in Sukkur

1 of 749

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More