PTI to topple present govt within 8-10 weeks: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that they will topple the present government within eight to 10 weeks.

Fawad Chaudhry made the statement while talking to journalists at an iftar dinner event alongside Qasim Suri and Zulfi Bukhari.

Criticising the present government, the former information minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has merged his political party into Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

Fawad hinted at the next political moves of the PTI, saying that there is a lot to come next before going for organising a sit-in. He also condemned revengeful actions against ARY News senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif and other journalists by the present government.

Qasim Suri told journalists that Imran Khan raised his voice for the sovereignty and dignity of the Pakistani nation and he rejected granting NRO to the corrupt political parties. He said that the young generation of the country is rejecting the ‘imported government’ in Pakistan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan had reiterated his call to the nation to get ready for his call to launch a long march toward Islamabad.

Addressing the PTI workers’ convention in Lahore, Imran Khan had said that his party will observe Ramadan 27 (a possible Shab-e-Qadr) as “Shab-e-Dua” (Night of Prayers) and urged all Pakistanis to join PTI’s Shab-e-Dua for the “real freedom of Pakistan”.

The former prime minister had also asked party representatives to launch a public campaign at the Union Councils level in their constituencies for preparations regarding the party’s Islamabad march. “I want 2 million people to reach Islamabad on my call,” he added.

Imran Khan had said that he will address a rally in Multan on Friday and will gear up his mass contact campaign after Eidul Fitr.